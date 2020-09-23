Vanessa BryantKristin CavallariThe HillsFather of the BrideEmmy AwardsPhotosVideos

Watch The Powerful First Trailer for Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7

Netflix announced that Aaron Sorkin's film The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be released on Oct. 16. Click to see the dramatic first trailer.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 23, 2020 3:27 PMTags
MoviesTrailersSacha Baron CohenJoseph Gordon-LevittCelebritiesAaron SorkinNetflixEddie Redmayne
Related: Colin Kaepernick & Ava DuVernay Team Up For Netflix Series

Aaron Sorkin is back with another chilling  drama.

Netflix debuted the new trailer for his latest film The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Wednesday, Sept. 23. The movie is based on a true story about the peaceful protest that turned into violent incident at the Democratic National Convention in 1968, and has brought in some A-List talent to help tell the story.

"What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard," Netflix said of the moving story. "The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history."

The film, which is written and directed by Sorkin, will star Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, Sacha Baron Cohen as Abbie Hoffman, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Panthers co-founder Bobby Seale, Jeremy Strong as Jerry Rubin and Frank Langella as Judge Julius Hoffman.

photos
13 Secrets Revealed About Netflix's Dating Around

Michael Keaton, Mark RylanceJoseph Gordon-Levitt and William Hurt will also make appearances in the film.

The film was originally supposed to be released on Sept. 25, 2020, before going wide on Oct. 16, 2020, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the theatrical plans were put on hold, and Netflix was able to gain the global rights.

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Speaks Out on Jay Cutler Divorce For the First Time

2

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

3

Lauren Conrad Reveals Why She Distanced Herself From The Hills

The Trial of the Chicago 7 premieres Oct. 16 on Netflix.

Trending Stories

1

Kristin Cavallari Speaks Out on Jay Cutler Divorce For the First Time

2

Kris Jenner Is Jealous of the New Lady in Corey Gamble's Life

3

Lauren Conrad Reveals Why She Distanced Herself From The Hills

4

Vanessa Bryant Fires Back at Her Mom's "Hurtful" Interview Claims

5

See the Best Candid Moments Caught on Camera at the 2020 Emmys