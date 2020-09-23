Why the Schitt's Creek Cast Had to Uninvite Guests to Their Emmys Party

For Schitt's Creek, the 2020 Emmys were simply the best.
After making award show history, Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Annie Murphy and Catherine O'Hara looked back at the unforgettable evening during the Sept. 22 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!.
As fans are well aware, the Pop TV program swept the comedy categories. The entire Rose family won acting accolades and the show was named this year's Outstanding Comedy Series. In fact, Schitt's Creek won nine awards overall, the most a comedy has ever won in a single year.
Due to the global coronavirus pandemic, the award show was held virtually. So, after taking precautions, the cast gathered in Toronto to celebrate the big night and tune in via a live feed. Unfortunately, not everyone could be there for the special moment.
"We had, like, a big party planned. In Canada, you can have a larger gathering because, you know, Canada's been doing good when it came to the COVID," Dan told Jimmy Kimmel during his late-night appearance. "And then obviously, in true 2020 fashion, the night before our Emmy party, the government had to minimize party size in half, which meant that we had a last-minute uninvitation ceremony, which had to happen for our lovely crew, which we were so excited to share the night with. So, it was a strange kind of vibe going into the evening."
When Kimmel asked who had to call the crew to break the news, the David Rose actor simply replied, "Not us."
This wasn't the only stressful part of the evening for the cast. Annie also spoke about how her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category was the last of the comedy acting honors to be announced and how she felt extra pressure to bring home the gold after seeing her co-stars do the same.
"It was awful," the Alexis Rose star recalled. "And at no point, was I like, 'Oh, well, we won this many, now I'm going to win.' It was more [of] like an internal monologue, of just like, 'Who am I going to apologize to first when I lose?'"
Fans said farewell to Schitt's Creek after its final season aired earlier this year. But will viewers ever get to see the beloved characters again?
"I guess it just depends on how much money people want to spend," Dan replied. "No, obviously, this has been, as I said I think multiple times last night, the single greatest experience of my life and obviously these people I love like family. And so for us, you know, there's obviously a kind of elegance about bowing out when people still care about you. So, you know, if we come back, which I hope we do in some capacity, you know it has to be deserving of everyone's time."
