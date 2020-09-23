Kristen Stewart Takes Over Girlfriend Dylan's Instagram With an Important Message About Voting

Kristen Stewart is on Instagram. We repeat, Kristen Stewart is on Instagram. No, the social media-shy star didn't make her own account, but appeared on girlfriend Dylan Meyer's with an important message about voting in the upcoming U.S. presidential election.
Dylan shared a picture of Kristen in a "Vote" tee on Tuesday, Sept. 22, and wrote, "I turned the mic over to Kristen because she had some things to say and doesn't have her own account. Happy #nationalvoterregistrationday!"
Kristen addressed her note to "anyone that might need to let out a little aggression today."
She said, "I never do this but for anyone who has not registered to vote please take this opportunity to feel HEARD. And not hopeless. I am voting because I WANT to believe in our country."
The Twilight alum continued, "Because I believe in climate change. I believe in systemic racism. I believe in freedom of speech and the right to assemble. I believe in gun control. I believe that women have a right to make choices about their own bodies. I believe people have the right to live and love and identify however they feel in their hearts without fear. I believe that people care about each other."
She ended with a call to action: "So try and have a lovely Tuesday and vote for your f--king lives."
The actress, soon to play Princess Diana on screen, has made her feelings for the Trump administration known. She told Harper's Bazaar, "It's obviously terrible what's happening but at the same time, it feels good to be part of a wider female community that is finally standing up for itself. I've never felt such a strong sense of community."
Kristen and screenwriter Dylan have been dating since last year, after Kristen split from model Stella Maxwell in 2018.
A source told E! News at the start of their romance, "Kristen isn't holding back at all and loves being with [Dylan]....They are moving quickly and always together."
By November 2019, Kristen was basically ready to get engaged, telling Howard Stern she "can't f--king wait" to propose. "I have a couple plans that are just the coolest things to do...it's pretty undeniable," the Charlie's Angels star added.
Fans fell even more head over heels for the couple in April, when Dylan wished Kristen a happy 30th birthday on Instagram. "It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself and lights your s--t on fire," she wrote about her "absolute favorite person."
Kristen wasn't alone in her plea on Tuesday.
For National Voter Registration Day, Jennifer Aniston, Taylor Swift, Hailey Bieber, Kerry Washington and more stars also took to social media to encourage their fans to vote in the election. In the words of Taylor, "We need everyone and it is more important than I could ever possibly say."