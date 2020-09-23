Real Housewives' Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal Take a Major Step Toward Marriage

Kelly Dodd is getting (house)wifed up.
The Real Housewives of Orange County star announced that she and fiancé Rick Leventhal obtained their marriage license ahead of their wedding. On Tuesday, Sept. 22, Kelly and Rick documented their trip to the Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., where couples can tie the knot while courthouses remain closed due to the pandemic.
"License in hand!" the Fox News correspondent captioned an Instagram selfie with his bride-to-be, who sported a hot pink mask with "Foot in Mouth" written across it. "Thank you my love for making me so happy... Here we come."
Kelly shared her own post, writing, "We got our marriage license today!!! I'm so excited to marry my ride or die."
So when is Kelly and Rick's special day? Bravo fans can mark their calendars for Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. A source tells E! News the reality TV star will wed the man of her dreams at a vineyard in Napa Valley.
"It will be a very intimate wedding," the insider shares, adding that Kelly's daughter, 14-year-old Jolie Dodd, as well as Rick's children will take part in the ceremony.
"Kelly wants the day to be very elegant and chic," the source continues. "She had a wedding dress custom made a few months ago, and all the details of the weekend are just now being finalized."
After getting engaged to Rick in November 2019, Kelly teased her wedding plans in an exclusive interview with E! News.
"I want to get married in Napa so a wine theme," Kelly dished at the time. "Ramona Singer wants to be a bridesmaid because she introduced me to my fiancé so I think that should be her deal. And Dorinda Medley wants to be officiating because she can officiate at weddings."
