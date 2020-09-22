H&M Has the Affordable Voter Merch You Need

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's National Voter Registration Day, and H&M has some new voter merch for you to rock in celebration. They've collaborated with six artists and one H&M staff member to bring you limited edition printed T-shirts and hoodies that encourage you to get out and vote. You can buy these streetwear basics online and in select stores.
This launch is in partnership with I AM A VOTER and the American Civil Liberties Union, and as part of the initiative you can text HMVOTES to 26797 to check your voter registration status or sign up to vote.
Below, shop the designs by Baron Von Fancy, Sophia Chang, Reality To Idea by Joshua Vides, Gunner Stahl, Sheila Rashid, Greg Mike and H&M staffer Trevonne Deveaux.
Cotton T-shirt Greg Mike
These 100% cotton T-shirts have a relaxed fit. H&M USA is making donations to the ACLU chapters of each of the artists' respective hometowns as part of this collaboration.
Long-sleeved Cotton T-shirt Trey Deveaux
If temps are dropping where you live, opt for the artist prints on one of these long-sleeve cotton Ts.
Long-sleeved Cotton T-shirt Baron Von Fancy
Take it to the polls in this long-sleeve T.
Cotton Hoodie Sheila Rashid
Cozy up in this 100% cotton hoodie. This print pays homage to Chicago, the windy city.
Cotton Hoodie Reality To Idea
Go vote in this warm hoodie.
Long-sleeved Cotton T-shirt Sophia Chang
You'll notice something new on this T-shirt every time you look at it. It pays homage to New York City.
Cotton T-shirt Gunner Stahl
Both the front and back of Gunner Stahl's T is printed.
