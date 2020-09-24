Kris Jenner Tells Kim Kardashian "I'm Going to Rehab!" in Khloe's Latest Prank

Oh, how the tables have turned.

Before tonight's all-new Keeping Up With the Kardashians, it's important to recall last week's episode, in which Scott Disick and Khloe Kardashian played the ultimate prank on Kris Jenner.

As she's done before, Khloe transformed into Kris with the help of a glam squad, and she and Scott orchestrated a photoshoot to generate seemingly unflattering photos of the momager. But this time, they went one step further by getting the actual Kris drunk at dinner, making her unable to remember the evening. As a result, they easily convinced Kris that she was so wasted she really did throw up outside of a liquor store and pee by a dumpster.

The prank went perfectly, especially because of Kim Kardashian's recommendation that Khloe get Kris' assistant Matthew to grab the exact outfit she wore to dinner so Khloe could change into it.

Fast forward to tonight's KUWTK. In the above sneak peek clip, Khloe can be seen telling Kris, "We have to think of the end of this prank."

Wait, what?!