Christina Anstead's Estranged Husband Ant Sends Birthday Love to Her Daughter

Christina Anstead is continuing to surround her kids with love.
Just days after announcing her separation from husband Ant Anstead, the Flip or Flop star threw a special birthday party for her eldest daughter Taylor.
"Happy 10th Birthday to my sweet, smart, beautiful girl," Christina shared through Instagram on Sept. 22. "Taylor you light up my life and challenge me in all the best ways. Not a day goes by where you don't tell me how much you love me and hug me tight. I [pray emoji] we always have this tight bond. I LOVE being your mama."
The HGTV star continued, "You are so fun to be around and I love how you always keep me on my toes. 10 years with you has been everything to me. I love you!"
While Taylor was supposed to go to Paris with Tarek El Moussa's mom and stepdad, the coronavirus and other "circumstances" prevented the trip from happening. Instead, Christina brought Paris to her house with a party planned by Sabrina Maldonado and Golden Narrow Events and Design.
Although it's unclear if Ant was at the celebration, he couldn't help but share some well wishes to his step-daughter. "Happy birthday TayTay!!" the TV host shared in the comments section of Christina's post. "10! A beautiful, funny and loving soul!! Love you."
Ant also shared an Instagram Story of his step-daughter drinking a mug from London. "Ten! And has perfected the perfect pinkie!" the Brit shared. "Stay just as cool, funny and sassy! Happy birthday TayTay! Love you!"
Back on Sept. 18, Christina announced on Instagram that she was separating from Ant after less than two years of marriage.
"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," The Wellness Remodel author wrote to her followers. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."
In September 2019, the couple welcomed their first child together. Christina also has two children including Taylor with ex-husband Tarek while Ant has two kids from a previous relationship.
In addition to raising her kids, Christina is preparing for a new season of Flip or Flop as well as launching a new furniture line with Spectra Home Furniture called Christina Home Designs.