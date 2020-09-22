Emmy AwardsJana Kramer & Mike CaussinKelly ClarksonPhotosVideos

Wayfair's Way Day Sale 2020: Your Guide to the Best Deals

It's the home decor shopping event of the season, with up to 80% off indoor and outdoor furniture, appliances, lighting and more.

By Carly Milne Sep 22, 2020
Does your home decor need a refresh? We have good news for you: Way Day 2020 officially kicks off on Wednesday, September 23 at 12 p.m. ET!

This massive two-day event will offer the lowest prices of the year across thousands of top-rated products spanning all the major categories, including home furnishings, decor, housewares, home improvement products, major appliances and more. And not only can you save up to 80% off over 200,000 items, but you'll also have the opportunity to shop thousands of flash sales, and everything ships for free!

Here's what kinds of deals you can expect from this year's Way Day extravaganza

Outdoor Furniture up to 65% off

• Lawn and Garden Decor from $19.99

Lighting up to 65% off

• Major Appliances from $199

Living Room Seating up to 70% off

• TV Stands and Living Room Tables from $70

Bedroom Furniture from $90

Dining Furniture from $80

Entryway Furniture from $60

Office Furniture from $75

Bedding up to 70% off

Mattresses up to 65% off

Toppers, Pillows and More from $35

Area Rugs up to 80% off

Wall Art up to 80% off

Decor and Pillows from $24.99

Curtains up to 60% off

Baby and Kids Furniture up to 60% off

Kitchen and Small Electrics up to 65% off

Storage Solutions from $9.99

Tabletop up to 65% off

Pet Essentials up to 60% off

Bathroom Upgrades up to 65% off

Kitchen Upgrades up to 60% off

Backyard Fun and Games up to 60% off

But the sale party isn't just happening at Wayfair; you can get amazing deals from Wayfair's sister sites, too. AllModern will offer up to 80% off select items with free shipping sitewide, as will Joss & Main and Birch Lane. As if that's not enough, there's also an exclusive offer from Samsung: a gift card worth up to $200 with your purchase!

Though Way Day doesn't start until tomorrow, you can sign up today to get alerts for thousands of limited-time flash deals, so you're in-the-know and ready to shop the best savings all year. But remember: it's all over come Friday, September 25 at 3 a.m. ET. Make sure you don't miss out on Way Day 2020!

If you're looking for more deals on fashion, beauty and home, make sure you check out Today's Best Sales! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!

