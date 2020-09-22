Emmy AwardsJana Kramer & Mike CaussinKelly ClarksonPhotosVideos

The Amazing Race Reveals the Cast For Season 32

Star athletes like former NFL players DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge are among the new cast members competing for the $1 million prize on The Amazing Race season 32.

Here's something that's settling our wanderlust: The Amazing Race will return to CBS on Wednesday, Oct. 14, which means 11 new teams will gear up to travel the world—and offer glimpses of far-flung destinations we can only dream of touring. 

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, CBS introduced the carefully-selected pairings who compete for that coveted $1 million prize. Among them? Former NFL pros DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Olympic hurdlers Kellie Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, plus a father-son duo, several pairs of siblings and an enthusiastic-looking gay couple. 

This fall, the 11 teams will kick off the competition at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and continue participating in mental and physical challenges in Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and more.

As for how production is happening safely amid the global pandemic, viewers have no reason to worry. Longtime host Phil Keoghan noted in the video above that the entire season was filmed before the outbreak of the coronavirus. Phew.

"Coming back for the 32nd time on The Amazing Race, I feel we are in a privileged position to show what's right in the world and to show what's good in the world. There's never been a more important time," Keoghan says in the clip, offering a peek at the first carnival-infused scenes from Trinidad and Tobago. "I feel we've got back to what I always loved about this show, which is giving so-called ordinary people an opportunity to race."

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Despite having some pretty stellar athletes in the cast lineup, Keoghan notes that winners always have the right combination of brains and brawn. He adds, "That's why The Amazing Race is interesting to watch, because it is extremely unpredictable."

Scroll down to meet the 11 teams competing in season 32 of The Amazing Race.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Nathan Worthington, 39, and Cody Buell, 33

Best friends from Dayton, Tenn. and Paint Lick, KY.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Kellie Wells-Brinkley, 37, and LaVonne Idlette, 34

Olympic hurdlers from Richmond, VA. and Hampton, VA.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Will Jardell, 30, and James Wallington, 31

A couple from Nederland, TX and Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Leo Brown, 31, and Alana Folson, 29

A couple from Somerville, Mass.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Riley, 31, and Maddison McKibbin, 29

Pro volleyball players from Honolulu, HI.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Michelle, 24, and Victoria Newland, 33

Sisters from Lafayette, LA. 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Eswar, 24, and Aparna Dhinakaran, 26

Siblings from Fremont and Berkeley, Calif.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Kaylynn, 30, and Haley Williams, 31

Sisters from Bluffton, S.C.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
DeAngelo Williams, 36, and Gary Barnidge, 34

They are former NFL stars from Charlotte, N.C. and Middleburg, Fla.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Jerry, 61, and Frank, 25, Eaves

A father-son duo from Louisville, KY.

 

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Chee Lee, 38, and Hung Nguyen, 39

They are married parents from Houston, TX.

Catch the premiere on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.  

