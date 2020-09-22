The Amazing Race Reveals the Cast For Season 32

Here's something that's settling our wanderlust: The Amazing Race will return to CBS on Wednesday, Oct. 14, which means 11 new teams will gear up to travel the world—and offer glimpses of far-flung destinations we can only dream of touring.

On Tuesday, Sept. 22, CBS introduced the carefully-selected pairings who compete for that coveted $1 million prize. Among them? Former NFL pros DeAngelo Williams and Gary Barnidge, Olympic hurdlers Kellie Brinkley and LaVonne Idlette, plus a father-son duo, several pairs of siblings and an enthusiastic-looking gay couple.

This fall, the 11 teams will kick off the competition at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and continue participating in mental and physical challenges in Trinidad and Tobago, France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and more.

As for how production is happening safely amid the global pandemic, viewers have no reason to worry. Longtime host Phil Keoghan noted in the video above that the entire season was filmed before the outbreak of the coronavirus. Phew.