Jimmy Kimmel Reveals the "Weirdest" Part of Hosting the 2020 Emmys

Jimmy Kimmel is revealing what it was really like to host the 2020 Emmys.
On Sept. 21, the 52-year-old late-night host returned to the Jimmy Kimmel Live! studio for the first time since March and talked about emceeing the award show in the middle of the global coronavirus pandemic.
"We had a lot of fun given the difficult circumstances," Kimmel said during his opening monologue—his first following his summer break. "The weirdest part of hosting the show was when it was over, you know, there'd usually be parties and everyone's carrying their Emmys around, everybody's happy, everyone's celebrating. This year, the show ended and it was like, 'Well, I guess I'll go into my car and drive home.' It was nothing."
For those who missed the ceremony, the event was held virtually this year. So while Kimmel hosted the Emmy Awards from the Los Angeles Staples Center, the rest of the stars—aside from a few celebrity presenters—attended via live feeds.
"Doing an award show where all the winners are at home is a strange experience," he said. "It's probably the first time in history that somebody won an Emmy and then 10 minutes later put a load of laundry in the dryer."
He also noted viewers learned a thing or two about the nominees after getting a few glimpses into their homes.
"For instance, we learned that the winner for Best Actor, Jeremy Strong, has been haunting a Sears portrait studio," he quipped. "We saw Julia Garner from Ozark almost forget to thank her husband even though he was six inches away from her in a red silk bathrobe. We learned where the cast of Schitt's Creek eats dinner before their very polite sex parties. We learned that the winner of Best Director lives in a room at the Marriott or the Courtyard Suites and we learned that the only person social distancing in Zendaya's house was Zendaya herself."
And while Kimmel acknowledged the show's record-low ratings, he also seemed to consider the night a success, noting $2.8 million was raised for No Kid Hungry.
To see him talk about the big night and hear the rest of his late-night monologue, watch the video above.