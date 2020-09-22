Emmy AwardsMonday Cheat SheetEllen DeGeneresEmmys Best DressedPhotosVideos

Chace Crawford Hilariously Recalls Turning Down Offer to Become a Chippendales Dancer

"This is Blake Lively's favorite story," Chace Crawford told Jimmy Fallon about his Chippendales offer. Scroll on to watch the Gossip Girl alum talk about his potential career as a dancer.

By Jess Cohen Sep 22, 2020
Chace Crawford
Good morning, Upper East Siders! Chace Crawford has a story that you need to hear.

During a virtual appearance on The Tonight Show on Monday, Sept. 21, the Gossip Girl alum revealed that he once turned down an offer to become a Chippendales dancer. "That actually is a true story," Crawford told host Jimmy Fallon. "That was probably back in the first iPhone days."

Crawford, 35, went on to note that his friend and former Gossip Girl co-star Blake Lively "loves this story."

"I've never gotten to fully tell it...I did turn it down," he said of the dance troupe, known for its striptease. "I lived in New York, it's cold, I liked to work out at the gym in my building. Usually no one is ever up there, except this one guy, he would always be up there, you know, smelling good, tight clothes. I thought he was a trainer."

Crawford—who now stars on Amazon Prime's The Boys—recalled being approached by this man, who asked if he was a "model" type.

The actor joked to Fallon, "I'm kind of like a work out alone no conversation type."

"I'm teasing, he was very nice," Crawford continued. "He asked me for some headshots...which I usually carry with me to the gym but didn't have them that day. He goes, 'Hey, I do this bootcamp if you'd like to try out for Chippendales.'"

While Crawford politely declined, he assured the man that he'd call in the future if he needed to. "This was pre-Magic Mike days," Crawford told Fallon. "I really messed up, I should've done it."

Take a look at the video above to see Crawford talk Chippendales, Gossip Girl and more!

