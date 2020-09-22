Cassie Randolph Returns to Instagram After Obtaining Colton Underwood Restraining Order

Cassie Randolph needs more space, because she's going through a phase...of the moon.
The Bachelor star broke her silence on Instagram with a cryptic caption, after filing for a restraining order against ex Colton Underwood earlier this month.
She posted a picture of herself, smiling and wearing a blush pink crewneck, as a bright white moon lit up the sky behind her. The 25-year-old wrote, "be like the moon and inspire people even when you're far from full."
It sounds like Cassie isn't feeling whole again after she split from Colton in May, after less than two years together. The pair met on season 23 of ABC's The Bachelor, but he never put a ring on it.
A source told E! News at the time of the breakup that Cassie had tried to call it off a "few times" before.
Earlier this month, Cassie filed for a restraining order against her 28-year-old ex. A judge signed off on a temporary restraining order on Sept. 14, meaning he isn't allowed within 100 yards of her and cannot reach out to her until Oct. 6, the date of the hearing.
E! News obtained the document, which details alleged abuse from June to August of this year.
The filing read, "Mr. Underwood has been stalking and harassing Ms. Randolph. He has sent her unsettling text messages, repeatedly called her, and placed a tracking device on her vehicle to track her whereabouts."
Cassie claimed that on June 27, her brother "saw Mr. Underwood in the alley outside Ms. Randolph's bedroom window at two in the morning" outside their home in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Screenshots of text messages alleged that Colton told Cassie, "Your [sic] a selfish person who isn't ready to be loved. I spent two years loving you the best I could and now I'm sitting here feeling like a fool... You've hurt me beyond words... I've always done nothing but be there for you and you still disrespect me all the time."
Back in May, Colton took to Instagram to announce news of their breakup.
He wrote, "Its been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting. Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together."
On Sept. 15, a source told E! News exclusively, "Cassie hopes Colton heals and gets the closure he needs. She wants them to both be able to move on indefinitely. There's no space for them to have a relationship in the future and she hopes he understands that."