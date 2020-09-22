Jessie James Decker's "Mermaid Juice" Recipe Will Be Your New Favorite Cocktail

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Jessie James Decker's amazing body is not a result of starving herself. In fact, the entrepreneur, singer and foodie mama of three has come out with her very own cookbook, and she dropped in during Daily Pop today to tell Carissa Culiner all about it.

Just Feed Me: Simply Delicious Recipes from My Heart to Your Plate is full of satisfying recipes Jessie swears by, including a fresh cocktail we can't wait to try called Mermaid Juice. Lucky for us, Jessie shared how to make it.