Queer Eye's Tan France Shares His 8 Fall Fashion Must-Haves

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time to fall in love with a brand-new fashion season!
Summer is officially winding down meaning it's time to pull out sweaters, jeans and even that corduroy jacket. Well, that is if you ask style expert Tan France.
The Queer Eye star recently teamed up with Express to launch their Dream Big Project, an ongoing fundraising initiative created to champion organizations that stand for love, equality and unity and empower people to believe in themselves and follow their dreams.
And in between hosting the fashion brand's first-ever virtual summit, the designer offered a few fashion must-haves that will have you feeling confident throughout the fall season.
"Personal style will offer you confidence as opposed to a fashion trend," he shared with E! News exclusively. "Taking the opportunity to incorporate something that really makes you feel good regardless of whether it's a trend or not will encourage your confidence. I think people should put on that piece that makes them feel good, like the best version of themselves, even if it's not a ballgown or tuxedo. It is such a small effort that you can make to change the way you see yourself and how others see you."
Without further ado, get inspired with Tan's picks for both men and women below.
Vegan Leather Belted Moto Jacket
"For fall, it's all about layering," Tan shared. "My latest Express Edit features so many great options that are modern and versatile for any wardrobe."
High Waisted Raw Hem Cropped Flare Jeans
"When it comes to style, I don't believe in following rules —especially with denim," Tan shared. "Have fun with a lighter wash or a crop style year-round."
Knit Shirt Jacket
"Guys are also looking for versatility within their wardrobe," Tan explained. "This knit shirt jacket is perfect to be worn dressed up or more casual."
Satin Notch Lapel Boyfriend Blazer
An oversized boyfriend fit and sleek satin fabric combine in this must-have blazer for fall. Its versatile design makes it a match for any day of the week.
Corduroy Jacket
"Corduroy is one of my favorite trends for the season," Tan shared. "I personally try to incorporate it into my style whenever I can."
Notch Lapel Button Front Coat
Turn heads for all the right reasons in this sleek, sophisticated look of Express' classic blazer, now in a longer length coat.
Slim Dark Wash Temp Control Hyper Stretch Jeans
When it comes to denim essentials for the dude in your life, Tan recommends this pair of pants from Express that boast temp control and maximum stretch for year-round comfort.
Ribbed Mock Neck Balloon Sleeve Sweater
Made from thick, ribbed fabric for a comfortable fit, this sweater promises to be a polished pick for work or play all season long.
Love fashion? Take a look at these Latinx-owned fashion brands that should be on your radar. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!