Why Amanda Seales Is Calling The Real the "F" Out on Its Season Premiere

Amanda Seales isn't impressed with the new season of The Real.
As the daytime talk show kicked off season seven on Monday, Sept. 21, viewers may have discovered a new portion of the show called Black Lives Matter University.During the segment, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon and new co-host Garcelle Beauvais interviewed Janaya Khan, the international ambassador for Black Lives Matter, on a variety of topics making news.
As it turns out, Amanda heard about the concept and decided to share her opinions online.
"Once again therealdaytime demonstrates it's low class and even lower vibration," Amanda shared on social media. "Just so we're clear, this is an EGREGIOUS bite of my ‘Smart Funny & Black' brand in attempt to bring black awareness into the programming of The Real. They couldn't find ANY OTHER WAY to do this without it being a bite of my creation."
"Yes, I'm saying this on social media because the CONTINUED thievery of black people's work (even when supported by other BIPOC) needs to be called the F out and also because this is the most energy I'll give it before going on with my day and creating more dopeness that will inevitably be pilfered by the less talented/ethical/ancestrally connected individuals of our species," the Insecure star continued. "Happy Monday. VOTE!"
Amanda appeared on season 6 of The Real but announced in June that she didn't renew her contract partly because of her perception that Black voices weren't being amplified enough on the show.
During the season 7 premiere, Loni also addressed Tamera Mowry-Housley and Amanda's exit from the show.
"Tamera Mowry-Housley is a founding member of The Real and while we hated seeing her go, we were so excited that she will spend more time with her family and return to her first love of acting," Loni explained. "She'll be back soon to drop in and we look forward to that. We also had our girl Amanda Seales join us for a short time and we wish Amanda the very best in her future endeavors as well."
Loni, who has been with the show since it premiered in 2013, went on to explain why the show's diversity both in front of the camera and behind the scenes is so important.
"Here at The Real, we are women who choose to work together," the comedian explained. "Our show is still the only panel on television with all women of color. And at this time in our country, we need as many diverse voices as possible on the air and making decisions behind the scenes, like our show has always done that."
"In so many ways, this is a new chapter for The Real and we are excited about it," she continued. "Ladies, here's to an amazing season seven. We will be bolder, stronger, and realer than ever before."
The Real airs weekdays on Fox. Check your local listings online.