Cardi B Sets the Record Straight Over Claims Offset "Got a Girl Pregnant"

The one thing Cardi B won't put up with is lies.

During a recent Instagram Live on Sept. 21, the 27-year-old star set the record straight about her divorce from Offset. According to Cardi, "blogs" are claiming she split from the Migos member after he cheated on her and "got a girl pregnant." However, the Grammy-winning rapper explained that couldn't be further from the truth.

"People were just flooding me with... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the s--t came from. Ain't that about a bitch," she shared. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing... what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred towards me."

Cardi also took a moment to discuss another rumor floating around online. "I want to address another bulls--t that I heard," the rapper began, "Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20 thousand f--king dollars?"