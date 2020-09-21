Emmy AwardsMonday Cheat SheetEllen DeGeneresEmmys Best DressedPhotosVideos

Fall Boots Await at This Amazing Ugg Flash Sale

Score steep discounts on Uggs at Nordstrom Rack.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 21, 2020 11:55 PMTags
E-Comm, Ugg flash saleE! Illustration

With fall right around the corner, it's time to invest in your cold-weather wardrobe. Nordstrom Rack is having an amazing sale on Ugg shoes right now, with styles ranging from casual to dressy. This flash event ends in three days, so hurry before your favorite styles sell out!

Below, some of the highlights from this timely Ugg flash sale. We bet you can't pick just one pair!

Yes, There's a Sexy Halloween Costume for That

Ugg Bailey Twinface Genuine Shearling & Bow Corduroy Boot

These classic Uggs have a girly twist with bows on the back. Shop them in four different colors. 

$200
$140
Nordstrom Rack

Koolaburra by Ugg Victoria Mini Faux Fur Trimmed Boot

Or go for this adorable mini version that comes in five different colors. 

$90
$80
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Constantine Genuine Lamb Shearling Lined Boot

These Uggs have cool laces cinching up their sides.

$170
$110
Nordstrom Rack

Koolaburra by Ugg Batya Faux Fur Slipper

These faux-fur slippers can be worn indoors or out.

$60
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Classic Berge Genuine Shearling Lined Boot

These Uggs have a cool buckle bridge strap and can also be purchased in a darker brown. They have a side zip closure for a more fitted look. 

$295
$140
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Heather Waterproof Lace-Up Bootie

We love the vintage-inspired look of these lace up booties with antiqued hardware. They're also practical, with a waterproof design and grippy sole.

$160
$100
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Classic Mini Berge Genuine Shearling Boot

We're obsessed with the adjustable cuff on these mini boots. They're available in another color too. 

$350
$160
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Arana Knee High Leather Boot

These '90s-inspired knee-high boots have the perfect heel height. You can buy them in brown as well.

$225
$130
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Leahy Suede Ankle Boot

These ankle boots with a small heel have a cool buckle and are conveniently water-resistant.

$160
$90
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Classic Bow Genuine Shearling Bootie

Take a peek inside these booties to see their fierce leopard print shearling. On the outside, they have cool leather details and a back tie closure.

$200
$120
Nordstrom Rack

Ugg Jass Suede Platform Slip-On Sneaker

You'll get so much wear out of these suede skater-style sneakers. Plus, you're getting a great deal at 45% off.

$100
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Up next, Rifle Paper Co. has come out with the most gorgeous quarantine puzzles.

