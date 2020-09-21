Behind the Scenes of the Schitt's Creek Stars' Winning 2020 Emmys Looks

It's Moira Rose's favorite season—award season—and you better believe the cast of Schitt's Creek did her proud in the style department.
On Sunday, Sept. 21, the stars behind one of TV's favorite families—Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Dan Levy and Annie Murphy—came together in honor of the 2020 Emmys. While this year's ceremony was a socially distant one given the coronavirus pandemic, the longtime castmates were able to unite in Toronto for a mini, COVID-negative Emmy party as they virtually joined the remote show, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. And, as fans know now, viewers would be seeing a lot of the star-studded Canadian gathering as the series swept the Emmys, winning Outstanding Comedy Series along with a victory for every main cast member in their nominated categories. In total, Rose family and co. took home nine trophies—and served up winning looks in the process.
Coordinating in shades of black, gray and navy, the four stars were every bit a well-dressed TV family. A Thom Browne vest, jacket and matching kilt was the choice for Dan in homage to his character David's finale wedding look. As his stylist Erica Cloud exclusively told E! News, "I just think it's such a sweet nod to their whole send-off. So, that's what we did for Dan—and he even made him a custom mask."
As for his on-screen and off-screen dad, Eugene, the longtime actor was classically dressed in a navy double-breasted suit by Dior, layered over a black shirt with a matching blue tie. "Normally, you know, he doesn't go too wild with color," Erica said, "but it's just a really lovely shade of navy that's a little bit brighter than normal...and I just think so dapper."
Annie also went the suiting route in black Valentino trousers and a jacket layered over a sheer tank with a lace bra underneath, meshing a little bit of Alexis' glamour with Annie's own sense of style, all topped off with a pair of sneakers. "She just was like, since this is something that is remote, just be comfortable," Erica shared. "She's just so cool, and it's such a different vibe than Alexis. We didn't want to go with anything too fussy, but just let them really enjoy themselves."
As for Catherine, she brought some more glamour to the unprecedented show thanks to a black sequined turtleneck layered under a black dress, all by Valentino. "I thought that was just like the coolest thing. It's the turtleneck sequins shirt with the dress on top of it," her stylist Andrew Gelwicks exclusively told E! News. "I thought the juxtaposition of the textures and especially when, you know, it's a virtual situation or really seeing the top, I really loved that dichotomy between them and I really think it just has that playfulness that Catherine and I are both so drawn to."
And, while it was not entirely inspired by Moira, the ensemble has a sprinkle of her in there. "I really try to keep the character out of it. I really just try to focus on Catherine," Andrew said. "But, I think, I mean it does give a nod to Moira as well. But, I always try to think about the woman and the actress before the character."
No matter what sartorial direction they went in, it was the cast's chance to get dressed up and honor the special moment after months of isolation—an opportunity they wanted to seize.
"None of us really wanted to do the pajama thing," Erica told E! News. "I love fancy pajamas, but it was just kind of like, this is an opportunity to play dress up at home and just still feel special...Every now and again, even in quarantine, it's nice to put on a dress or something a little elevated. So, that was kind of this approach is nothing outrageously black tie, but still with respect and honoring everybody involved."
Of course, dressing a group between two collaborating stylists while social distancing is no easy feat. While styling for an award show typically involves in-person fittings and racks of options, this time around, there was a lot more reliance on photos and videos to bring the looks to life. Despite the challenges, the experience also marked a positive first for Andrew and Erica.
"I thought it was a really fun and enjoyable experience to have that opportunity to collaborate with another stylist," Andrew told E! News. "So often where we work so individually, unless you're part of a styling team, so I thought it was really fun and different to have somebody to bounce ideas around and kind of just figure this out as we go, especially with this being such unchartered territories...It was nice to have somebody along the ride with me."
—Additional reporting by Sophia Ghadoushi