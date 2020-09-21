Disney's Mando Mondays Are Here to Give Us Our Weekly Dose of The Child (aka Baby Yoda!)

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're like us, you watched The Mandalorian with rapt attention last year, and fell in love with The Child, aka Baby Yoda. This year, our fandom is being rewarded with Mando Mondays!

Every Monday, fans can visit MandoMondays.com to check out new toys, collectibles, apparel, books, comics, digital content and more. You'll be able to get your hands on goodies from Lego, Hasbro and Funko Pop!, helping you to round out your collection... and feed your Mando and Child obsession. But there's a slight catch: Mando Mondays don't officially kick off unto October 26, running until December 21... but in celebration of its launch, you can get your pre-orders in for select Mandalorian merch today!

We picked out some of our fave Mando finds on ShopDisney that we'll soon be able to get our hands on. Shop them below. This is the way!