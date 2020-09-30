Eniko Hart Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Kevin Hart

The Hart family is growing!
Eniko Hart has given birth to her second child with Kevin Hart, a baby girl named Kaori Mai Hart. The couple welcomed their daughter on Tuesday, Sept. 29. "a little bit of heaven sent down to earth," Eniko wrote on Instagram. "Welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn't love you more."
Eniko first announced the pregnancy news in March with an Instagram post featuring a side profile of her baby bump.
"BABY #2," she began in the caption, "in the midst of all of this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!"
She also added, "soon to be a family of 6!" This is the second child for Eniko and the fourth child for Kevin. He has two kids—Heaven Hart and Hendrix Hart—from his previous marriage with Torrei Hart. Kevin and Eniko had their first child, Kenzo Kash Hart, in 2017.
The excited dad let fans in on the sex of the baby on Instagram this past Mother's Day.
"Happy Mother's Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine," Kevin wrote. "We love you @enikohart ....And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl....Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!!"
He continued, "God is unbelievable. We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey." The comedian has spoken openly about his parenting style in the past. In a 2019 interview with Rolling Stone, he gave a bit of insight into disciplining his pre-teen son Hendrix.
"I had to take my son's phone from him, which is the worst thing you can do to a child. Soon as I took his phone, he immediately turned into a crack head," he joked. "He said, 'Come on, daddy. Don't do me like that!'"
Along with being a successful actor and producer, Kevin has made exercise a major part of his life. Prior to the birth of baby Kenzo, Kevin spoke with Parents about how his kids are also just as active.
"It all comes with leading by the example. The more kids see us do, the more they want to pattern their own behavior and actions after you. That's the sign of a good parent," he stated. "My kids see me working out and running, and they want to join in. I love the fact that they're active and patterning themselves after me. It's the biggest compliment you can get as a dad."
Of course, his new baby will have a long way before they're running and jumping, but the new Hart member will surely be in the workout fold soon enough.