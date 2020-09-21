Embrace the Natural Beauty of Yara Shahidi's 2020 Emmys Beauty Look

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There's no question actress Yara Shahidi lit up the stage at last night's Emmy awards—after all, she always looks flawless. But makeup artist Emily Cheng took her beauty look to the next level with a little help from Bite.
"Yara's outfit had beautiful embellishments and feathers, which made for a very sophisticated yet playful dress," Cheng shared. "To keep in line with this, we kept things simple, and I wanted her features to shine and shimmer the same way. I subtly embellished her eyes and lips so that just like the gems on her dress, they would catch the light."
And catch the light they did, thanks to a combo of two shades of Bite Beauty's Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation, and two juicy, glittery shades of Bite Beauty's new Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss. To recreate Shahidi's look for yourself at home, shop the goodies Cheng used and follow the steps below!
Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation
Cheng started Shahidi's look with Bite Beauty Changemaker Supercharged Micellar Foundation in the shades T105 down the center of her skin and shade T135 on areas where the sun naturally tans the face. Plus, the darker shade helps to slightly contour and create more depth. The formula is creamy, non-caking and long-wearing with buildable coverage, with antioxidant-rich superfood maqui berry and gentle micellar technology that works for even the most sensitive skin.
Bite Beauty Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss
Cheng then moved on to Shahidi's eyes, where she created a wing for definition and applied two coats of mascara. Then, she tapped on a little glitter with her finger and put a bit of gloss in the center of eyes. To finish off the look, Cheng used Bite Beauty's new Yaysayer Plumping Lip Gloss in Cider Donut, a shimmering golden cocoa shade, on her lips. Then, she layered the shade Sugar Drizzle, a clear gloss with gold shimmer, on the center of Shahidi's lips. The gloss is powered by superfoods, flavored with cinnamon to give you a little tingle, and glides on effortlessly with buildable color that wears comfortably. Nab it in one of eight color options, ranging from pinks to berries to nudes.
If you're still looking for a creative way to pass the time in quarantine, check out these gorgeous puzzles from Rifle Paper Co.! And if you'd like deals delivered directly to your in-box, sign up for the Shop With E! Newsletter!