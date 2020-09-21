Hilary Duff Has the Best Reaction to Husband Matthew Koma's New Butt Tattoo

Wearing your heart on your sleeve is so yesterday!

There's no question that Matthew Koma loves Hilary Duff very much. But on Sept. 21, the musician decided to prove his loyalty to his wife with a whole new ink job.

"Good luck winning a fight with your wife when her name's tattooed on your butt cheek," Matthew shared on Instagram. "#squats #gainz #laseraway."

Yes, ladies and gentlemen. Hilary's name now sits on the left side of Matthew's backside. So what does the Lizzie McGuire star think of her husband's gesture? We're so glad you asked. "Finest tiniest booty around," she wrote in the comments section. "#YouStuckNowBoy." LOL!

So who deserves credit for the latest tattoo? Curt Montgomery was tagged as the tattoo artist behind the design. He's worked with celebrities like Halsey and Sophie Turner in the past. In addition, his full-time career as an illustrator has helped him gain more than 450,000 followers on Instagram.