Watch Tiffany Haddish's Rejected Acceptance Speech for the 2020 Emmys

"They sent it back, said it was too long, that I need to cut it," she told DeGeneres. "I said, 'Well, I'll send another one, but regardless I'm going to post this. This is going to be out there regardless."

That time finally came on Monday's show as DeGeneres aired it for viewers. "First and foremost," Haddish began her speech, "I have to thank God. Thank you, God. If it wasn't for you, I wouldn't be able to do anything that I do. I want to say thank you to the Academy and all my colleagues that voted for me."

After listing off more people she was grateful for, Haddish explained the accessory adorning her head. "I want to also point out that I know you see that I'm wearing this Wonder Woman thing and you know why? Because 1976-78 issue of Wonder Woman, she had a black sister. Her name was Nubia. I would like to play her."

The star concluded with one final request for a fellow nominee. "I want to give a shout-out and a big wassup to Jerry Springer, I mean, Seinfeld," she said. "I really want to be on Comedians in Cars. I've watched every single episode, 86 of 'em, and I have yet to see an African American female comedian that happens to be Jewish on there, so have your girl on. Even if you're out of cars, it's ok. We can use my Tesla."