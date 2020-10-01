Makeup by Mario Review: How Mario Dedivanovic's Beauty Brand Really Performs

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Kim Kardashian's makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, has become a household name for his iconic contour, glamourous eye looks and more. Now, he's ready to take on his next role: beauty mogul.

With the launch of his brand, Makeup by Mario, the 36-year-old tells E! News it "feels surreal, incredibly rewarding and like a dream come true."

"I've been working on this every day for years," he notes. "And all the products and elements are so personal to me."

Mario's latest endeavor is, in a way, all thanks to Kim. After all, their bond is something he holds near and dear to his heart. "Her support throughout the last decade of my career has been immeasurable and really life-changing for me," he raves. "I strongly believe that had she not been apart of my life, I would not be where I am today."