Storm Reid's Reaction to Zendaya's Historic 2020 Emmys Win Will Have You Jumping for Joy

And the award for best reaction to an epic Emmys win goes to…

During the 2020 Emmy Awards on Sept. 20, pop culture fans were more than excited to watch Zendaya earn the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. There was, however, one famous friend who was extra thrilled to hear the news. Ladies and gentlemen, may we direct you to Storm Reid's Instagram.

In a video going viral, the actress was filmed watching host Jimmy Kimmel announce the news that Zendaya had won for her role in Euphoria. Let's just say Storm's reaction is must-see.

"Let's go!" she screamed as her dog started barking in the background. "I'm so proud of her. I'm so excited. Oh my god! Congratulations Z, I love you."

And while the award is more than enough to celebrate, Storm also couldn't help but compliment her gal pal on her impeccable fashion sense for the virtual award show.