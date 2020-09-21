Bad Bunny Performs Surprise Concert on Top of a Moving Truck in New York

You've never seen a Bad Bunny concert like this before.
The 26-year-old singer took to the streets of New York City on Sunday, Sept. 20 and performed a live, on-the-go show from the top of a truck.
The three-time Grammy nominee started the show at Yankee Stadium and then proceeded to travel throughout different neighborhoods, including the Bronx, Washington Heights and more. He ended the tour by stopping outside of Harlem Hospital, where he performed for frontline workers.
"Respect and thanks to those people who have sacrificed their lives in this city," he said, per Billboard. "With a lot of faith in God, I sense that good things are coming. I know we are going through very difficult times. I have made thousands of mistakes, but my only mission is to try to be a better person every day."
Bad Bunny sang a number of his top hits throughout the concert, including "Bendiciones," "La Romana" "Te Boté" and "Yo Perreo Sola." He was also virtually joined by a few celebrity guests, including Sech, Mora and J Balvin.
While the artist had to dodge everything from traffic lights to tree branches during the concert, it seemed like the whole experience was worth it.
"It was difficult for me to do a concert without an audience. I didn't want to," Bad Bunny said, per Billboard. "But I'm accepting the new reality and I hope people enjoy this. We need it."
Fans seemed to enjoy the show, too. In fact, people could be seen running alongside the truck as it made its way through the city. The event, which was presented by Verizon and Uforia Music, was also livestreamed.
According to a press release shared by Univision, the show honored Hispanic Heritage Month and essential workers serving amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The release also stated the concert commemorated the third anniversary of Hurricane Maria making landfall.