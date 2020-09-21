Annie Murphy's First Thought After Winning Her Emmy for Schitt's Creek Is Relatable AF

Stars, they're just like us.
After taking home the trophy in the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series category at the 2020 Emmys, Annie Murphy spoke to E! News and revealed what her very first thought was upon hearing her name called.
"Mine was, 'Where's the bathroom?'" the Schitt's Creek star said.
Annie wasn't the only one from the Pop TV program to win an award that evening. In fact, Schitt's Creek swept the comedy categories. Eugene Levy was honored for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, and Catherine O'Hara took home the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series. Dan Levy also won Emmys in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series categories right in a row. Not to mention, the show was named this year's Outstanding Comedy Series.
"As [Dan] pointed out, as I pointed out and my wife pointed out, I, over 40 years, had three [Emmys], and he got four in one night," Eugene told E! News. "It's pretty incredible."
The Johnny Rose actor, who co-created the show with Dan, was clearly proud of his son.
"I think back to when he came up to me and he said, 'Dad, do you want to work with me on a show?' That kind of started everything rolling here," he recalled. "My whole thing, as a dad, was to try and take this idea and make it happen—try and get it on air, try and get this thing produced. The rest really was all Daniel. It was all of my son. He kind of really transformed the show, infusing his own beliefs and everything that he believed in. And the show morphed in such a beautiful direction, very positive direction for a lot of people and I just could not be prouder of that boy."
The cast and crew also discussed how they didn't expect to dominate their categories.
"We're such a tight group that the first award, when Catherine won, it already felt like, 'We did it!' And the night is over,'" Andrew Cividino, who shared the Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series honor with Dan said. "And then it just kept happening and happening and happening. It was incredible."
As Eugene put it, "Tonight was like the dream you never want to wake up from."
Watch the video to see Annie, Eugene, Andrew, Catherine and Karen Robinson speak about the big night.