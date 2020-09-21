Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Wins First Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

And the Emmy goes to...

Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II! The actor of the hit HBO series took home his first Emmy for his role in Watchmen which he starred in opposite of actress Regina King. On Sunday, Sept. 20, Abdul-Mateen accepted the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie while sitting at home dressed in a pristine Louis Vuitton ensemble.

Other nominees included Dylan McDermott for Hollywood, Jim Parsons for Hollywood, Tituss Burgess for Unnreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend, Jovan Adepo for Watchmen and Louis Gossett Jr. for Watchmen.

The critically acclaimed show swept the category, but ultimately it was Abdul-Mateen's stirring performance that was enough to take home the gold.

"First off, I want to give a thank you to my mama and my daddy," the actor started off his inspiring speech. "Man, I'm surprised. To my siblings, to my squad, y'all watching right now on Zoom, and I love yall so much."

He went on to thank series creator Damon Lindelof and co-star Regina King before dedicating the award and his performance to a group of women who has inspired him.