Shira Haas Reveals How She'll Stay Awake to Watch the 2020 Emmys From Tel Aviv

An Unorthodox Emmys night.

While the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has caused the 2020 Emmys to be a virtual affair, 25-year-old nominee Shira Haas has no plans to miss the award show, even if it is taking place at 3 a.m. her time.

As the Unorthodox star shared in an exclusive chat with E!'s Nina Parker, she will be tuning in to the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards from Tel Aviv.

"I'm very, very, very excited! Casual day," she quipped via a virtual interview. "I'm right now in Tel Aviv…It's gonna be 3 a.m. till 6 a.m."

How she plans to stay up?

"I don't know! Call me in a few hours," the Israeli-born actress relayed. "But, I'm so happy. I'm excited and I think my adrenaline will keep me up and we will be fine."

Shira is up for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Emmy for her work in Netflix's Unorthodox.