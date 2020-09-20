Check Out the BTS Instagrams & Twitpics From the 2020 Emmys

Do it for the 'gram!

The 2020 Emmys are finally here! Celebrities rung in the biggest night in television this year from all over the country, but that didn't stop them from having just as much fun and getting just as glammed up as usual. On Sunday, Sept. 20, the nominees found fun and unique ways to celebrate the momentous occasion, and they captured it all on their social media.

Everything from glamorous makeup routines to fun close-up looks at all the stunning fashions. Thankfully, E! is here to catch all the fun moments and content to satisfy all of your celebrity glam cravings.

The socially distant event didn't change a single thing about the shenanigans and we wouldn't have it any other way. Celebs like Schitt's Creek star Dan Levy even found fun and fashionable ways to rock a face mask and still be one of the most handsome stars of the night. But what else is new?!