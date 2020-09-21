Jason Bateman and Some Cardboard Celebs Crash Jimmy Kimmel's Emmys Monologue

Jason Bateman is not having it with this whole virtual Emmys show.

The Ozark star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, was probably the only star to show up at the Staples Center for the 2020 Emmys show. Dressed in his tux, the actor and director sat among the cardboard cutouts in the basketball stadium, something that was strictly forbidden.

At first, his presence wasn't entirely noticeable but then Jimmy exclaimed, "Instead of a live audience, we took a page from baseball and filled the seats with cardboard cutouts of the nominees. We have Regina, Meryl—wait a minute. Go back one. Jason? Jason? I know it's you. I saw your eyes moving."

Not wanting to be caught, the Ozark star stayed still before responding, "Mind your business, Kimmel. Big night for me."

"I haven't left the house for six months. I want to be here, I want to eat shrimp with the cast of The Crown. I want Mario Lopez to ask me about my pants. Let's go," he continued, adding that he frequently washes his hands, which smell like a "garden."