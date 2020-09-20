E!'s Giuliana Rancic Tests Positive for COVID-19

Giuliana Rancic has tested positive for coronavirus.

The veteran E! host released a message during today's Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards special explaining why she wasn't present to host Sunday's red carpet coverage.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," Rancic shared with fans. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet."