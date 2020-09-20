WATCH LIVE NOW:

Live From E! at the 2020 Emmy Awards
Emmy AwardsRuth Bader GinsburgJerry HarrisPhotosVideos
Exclusive

E!'s Giuliana Rancic Tests Positive for COVID-19

The veteran E! host released a statement announcing she and her family all have coronavirus. Watch G's video message

By Brett Malec Sep 20, 2020 10:15 PMTags
EmmysExclusivesGiuliana RancicBill RancicHealthCelebritiesInjury And IllnessCoronavirus
Related: Giuliana Rancic Tests Positive for COVID-19, Misses Emmys Red Carpet

Giuliana Rancic has tested positive for coronavirus.

The veteran E! host released a message during today's Live From the Red Carpet: The 2020 Emmy Awards special explaining why she wasn't present to host Sunday's red carpet coverage.

"Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different," Rancic shared with fans. "As part of E! and NBCUniversal's very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn't want to hear that, I'm very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I'm thankful."

Rancic continued, "As far as my health, I'm doing well. My husband Bill and our son [Duke] also did test positive, but we're all doing well and taking care each other so I'm going to get back to doing that. But I just want to say I'm wishing you all the best and please protect yourselves and protect those around you. Take good care and I'll see you on the next red carpet." 

photos
Stars With Coronavirus

Because Giuliana was unable to travel to L.A., Brad Goreski and Nightly Pop's Nina Parker will be taking over G's hosting duties during today's Live From the Red Carpet show ahead of the 2020 Emmy Awards.

Be sure to tune-in for exclusive interviews with your favorite TV stars, fashion commentary and the must-see moments we're looking forward to tonight.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Wears Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of iHeartRadio Show

2
Exclusive

E!'s Giuliana Rancic Tests Positive for COVID-19

3

Domino Kirke & Penn Badgley Welcome Their First Baby

Check out G's video message above.

Watch our Live From E!: Emmys coverage today, Sunday, Sept. 20 starting at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT followed by the 2020 Emmy Awards telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC! For a recap of the biggest Emmys show moments, don't miss the E! After Party show tonight at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and for tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, please visit The Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.

Trending Stories

1

Miley Cyrus Wears Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of iHeartRadio Show

2
Exclusive

E!'s Giuliana Rancic Tests Positive for COVID-19

3

Domino Kirke & Penn Badgley Welcome Their First Baby

4

Inside Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi's Getaway With the Model's Parents

5

2020 Emmys Winners: The Complete List