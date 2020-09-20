Yvonne Orji's 2020 Emmys Party Will Have Any Insecure Fan Begging for an Invite

Win or lose, Yvonne Orji is promising to celebrate tonight.
Before the 2020 Emmys kicked off on Sept. 20, the Insecure star appeared on Live From the Red Carpet to give fans a preview of how she is celebrating TV's biggest night.
"I'm actually on location," she exclusively told E! News' Nina Parker. "I'm filming in Atlanta and so we have to kind of be in a bubble and here I am, joining live from Atlanta."
And while she wishes she could be at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, the HBO star joked about throwing a party for herself indoors.
"I'm believing and pretending like I'm there," she explained. "I know it's virtual but if y'all can see the set up I have going on here, I brought a red carpet. There's a whole entire balloon situation happening. There's tons of champagne. I'm bringing my own after party and pre-party."
Two people who unfortunately can't make the celebrations are Yvonne's parents. In her interview with E! News, the Emmy nominee explained her family's situation.
"They just landed in America," she revealed. "We have been trying to get them here since May. They landed yesterday. I don't think I want to bring another airplane on them after an 18-hour trip so I just talked to them. The tears started flowing, my make-up artist is upset with me."
Ultimately, fans have a lot to look forward to. Later this evening, pop culture viewers will learn if Yvonne will win Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.
A new season of Insecure is also definitely coming soon. "I can tell you that much. Season five is happening," she shared. "The writers have been writing. We just read a couple of scripts."
But sorry, she won't tell you what's going on with Molly and Issa (Issa Rae) on the next season. "Oh, you want me to lose my job?" Yvonne joked. "You want me to not have these HBO checks coming my way? You're not loyal. I thought you were loyal."