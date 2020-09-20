Regina King Reacts to Watchmen Leading the 2020 Emmys in Nominations

It's Regina King's time to shine at the 2020 Emmys.

Not only is the actress up for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in Watchmen, the critically-acclaimed HBO project leads Sunday evening's ceremony in nominations. With an impressive 26 nods, Regina is feeling nothing short of thankful for the recognition.

"It feels good," Regina told E!'s Nina Parker during Live From the Red Carpet. "It feels good when your peers give a nod to something that you're so passionate about... It feels great."

Regina, who joined us from Santa Fe, New Mexico, also touched on the many parallels between Watchmen and current events like the ongoing global health crisis as well as the Black Lives Matter movement.