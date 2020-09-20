Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi Look "Very Happy" While On Vacation With the Model's Parents

Kaia Gerber and Jacob Elordi are having fun in the sun.

The duo, who have been spending time together in recent weeks, decided to jet set off to Cabo, Mexico. In photos obtained by Daily Mail, the two soaked up the sun and hung out with the 19-year-old star's parents, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber.

For their vacation, the 23-year-old actor and supermodel kept things casual and carefree. Kaia donned a green tropical print bikini, while The Kissing Booth star opted for blue swimming trunks.

While a picture says a thousand words, a source gives E! News more insight into the duo's getaway.

The two "have been hanging out at a beach club, where they were holding hands and making out," the insider shared. "They look very happy together, always smiling and pulling each other in close. They seem very into each other and are having a good time."

"He is never not by her side and holding her close," the insider added.