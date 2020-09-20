RuPaul Makes History With Fifth Emmy Award Win for Drag Race

RuPaul just made herstory.

During the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, Sept. 18, the RuPaul's Drag Race star won the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for the fifth year in a row.

Along with the major accomplishment, the legendary drag queen actually broke the record for the most wins in the category's 13-year history.

"Welcome to the main stage of RuPaul's Drag Race," the 59-year-old star began, "On behalf of VH1, World of Wonder and our incredible cast and crew, I want to thank the Academy for this great honor."

"I've always said, 'Every time I bat my false eyelashes, I'm making a political statement,'" RuPaul continued. "Well, tonight, the only political statement I want to make is this: Love. Love for our LGBT brothers and sisters, love for Black queens and brown queens and love for the United States of America, where a little gay boy with nothing more than a p---ycat wig and a dream can build an international platform that celebrates sweet, sensitive souls everywhere."