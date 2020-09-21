These Celeb Homes Stole the Show During the 2020 Emmys

Oh, what a night!

The 2020 Emmys featured a number of buzz-worthy moments, but it was the prime real estate that really had viewers talking. During the virtual award show on Sunday, Sept. 20, fans were given a sneak peek inside the homes of Hollywood's A-list celebs. During Zendaya's history-making win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, viewers got to see the Euphoria actress surrounded by loved ones in her living room.

And who could forget Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington's Emmys bash...that doubled as a New Year's Eve party. As Witherspoon explained to host Jimmy Kimmel, "We're ready for this year to be over." The celebration—held at Witherspoon's house—appeared to be a backyard bash with part of the Little Fires Everywhere family.

"Shortest #Emmys commute yet!" Witherspoon wrote on Instagram alongside a photo at her house. "Bringing the festivities to my lawn and excited to celebrate the incredible cast and crews of @themorningshow, @biglittlelies and @littlefireshulu tonight!"