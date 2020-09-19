Miley Cyrus Shows Off Her Riskiest Outfit Yet Ahead Of Her iHeartRadio Performance

Miley Cyrus knows how to make a fashion statement.
The "Midnight Sky" singer stopped her 115 million followers in their tracks after she posted a jaw-dropping outfit on Instagram.
"@iheartradio tomorrow more info on stories," the 27-year-old star captioned her post on Friday, Sept. 18, alongside a series of snapshots from photographer Vijat Mohindra.
For her photo shoot, Miley sizzled in a sheer black catsuit by designer Thierry Mugler. The pop star accessorized the head-turning bodysuit with layers of chunky jewelry pieces, like chain bracelets, a necklace with geometric-shaped diamonds and rings.
She was styled by Bradley Kenneth, who revealed on Instagram that Miley will wear the pearl-clutching outfit for her performance at the iHeartRadio Festival 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 19.
What's more? According to iHeartRadio, the singer "will be closing out" the festival.
Miley's glam was also a sight to see, as makeup artist Janice Daoud gave her a bright and bold red lip. She also rocked blinding shimmery eyeshadow, bold brows and contour.
Celebrity hairstylist Cervando Maldonado worked his magic on her famous mullet and slicked it down for the special occasion.
This isn't the first time in recent months that Miley has served her fans lewks. The "Mother's Daughter" singer stole the show at the 2020 MTV VMAs with her red carpet attire and performance get-up.
While singing her latest tune, "Midnight Sky," the pop star dazzled in a glitzy black dress, which she decorated with equally glimmering accessories and makeup. Her red carpet outfit was no different, as she shined as bright as the flashing lights. She wore a strapless see-through dress and matching gloves.
There's no denying 2020 has been a whirlwind year for Miley. The "Slide Away" singer not only broke up with Cody Simpson after less than a year together, but she's been hard at work on her music.
Plus, the star recently opened up about wanting to write a children's book in order to give the youth a better idea of the real world.
"I don't like the idea that we teach them that this is a sunshine world and everyone walks on a rainbow and everyone's equal," Miley said in an interview with Joe Rogan. "And you need to say like... that's not true. What are you going to do about it? And I think there's a way to not terrify children of life, even though I go in and out of periods where I think life is really overwhelmingly terrifying."
"I do think that we do need to talk about, you know, equality and I do think there needs to be diversity in children's books," she added.
But before she gives us a children's book, catch her performance on iHeartRadio on Saturday, Sept. 19 on The CW app.