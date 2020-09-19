Felicity Jones Honors Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Following Her Death

Following the news of the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 87, on Sept. 18, actress Felicity Jones spoke out about the legacy of the woman she portrayed onscreen.

Jones played a young RBG in the 2018 biopic On the Basis of Sex. The film focused on a 1970 tax case, which Ginsburg used as a stepping stone to fight all gender-based laws.

Of the Supreme Court Justice's passing, Jones tells E! News: "Ruth Bader Ginsburg gave us hope, a public figure who stood for integrity and justice- a responsibility she did not wear lightly. She will be missed not only as a beacon of light in these difficult times but for her razor sharp wit and extraordinary humanity. She taught us all so much. I will miss her deeply."

Ginsburg, a Brooklyn native who sat on the Supreme Court for over 25 years, was a celebrated advocate for women's rights and a pop culture icon.