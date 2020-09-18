Billy Porter Promises to Deliver a "Quarantine Fashion Moment" at 2020 Emmys

No red carpet? No problem for Billy Porter!
As excitement—and curiosity—continues to surround the 2020 Emmy Awards, one Hollywood actor is promising fans that the virtual award show will still be filled with some fashion moments.
"There is a quarantine fashion moment," Billy exclusively teased to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi during New York Fashion Week. "I did decide to do something even though we are still in the house."
The Emmy-nominated Pose star continued, "My husband and I just moved into a new house and we're enjoying the space and we're enjoying nature and you know, we're going to turn on the television, sit and watch and maybe have some champagne and just enjoy ourselves."
Before show time, the red carpet pro and fashion lover attended Christian Siriano's spring 2021 runway show at his home in Westport, Conn. It was a creative—and safe—runway show Billy couldn't miss.
"Christian is the reason for all of whatever I am and whatever people think about me and my fashion, it's because Christian stepped up," he shared. "I had an idea for the Oscars and that tuxedo dress was the image that reverberated all over the world. We started a partnership and anytime he wants me, I'm there."
During the 2019 Oscars, Billy defied fashion norms by arriving to the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles wearing a custom gown by Christian.
The look included a tailored tuxedo jacket overtop a full-skirted strapless velvet gown. Billy's ensemble made several Best Dressed lists after the star-studded event concluded.
Because the coronavirus pandemic put a pause on red carpets and in-person award shows, Billy has joined many Americans in spending much more time at home. When asked about his quarantine experience, the actor kept it real.
"It's as good as it can be," he explained. "I've been really focusing on that self-care thing, boundaries and balance and stuff like that, which I've never had the luxury of thinking about before so I'm trying to find how to create the lemonade out of the lemons."
And when Zanna asked how he looks so good, Billy revealed his secret. "Sleep children, sleep," he proclaimed. "After 50 years, I went to sleep."