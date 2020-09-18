Billy Porter Promises to Deliver a "Quarantine Fashion Moment" at 2020 Emmys

No red carpet? No problem for Billy Porter!

As excitement—and curiosity—continues to surround the 2020 Emmy Awards, one Hollywood actor is promising fans that the virtual award show will still be filled with some fashion moments.

"There is a quarantine fashion moment," Billy exclusively teased to E! News' Zanna Roberts Rassi during New York Fashion Week. "I did decide to do something even though we are still in the house."

The Emmy-nominated Pose star continued, "My husband and I just moved into a new house and we're enjoying the space and we're enjoying nature and you know, we're going to turn on the television, sit and watch and maybe have some champagne and just enjoy ourselves."

Before show time, the red carpet pro and fashion lover attended Christian Siriano's spring 2021 runway show at his home in Westport, Conn. It was a creative—and safe—runway show Billy couldn't miss.