Beyoncé's Black Is King Stylist Zerina Akers Talks Working With the A-List Singer

Beyoncé is on another level.
In this clip from Quibi's Close Up by E! News, the A-list performer's stylist Zerina Akers opened up about being on the superstar singer's team. As E! readers may recall, Akers served as the stylist for Beyoncé's 2020 musical film, Black Is King.
And, from what Akers shared with co-hosts Will Marfuggi and Courtney Tezeno, she's honored to have been a part of something so iconic.
Marfuggi kicked off the conversation by asking, "In documentaries, the level of detail and work ethic that Beyoncé puts into her work, what is it like to be a part of that team?"
Per the celebrity stylist, working with the pop culture icon has been "pretty fantastic."
"To be able to contribute to a platform that, in essence, everything we put out will outlive us," Akers continued. "Everything she sort of throws at us, everything she brings to the table, has always pushed it into a very elite space."
On July 31, 2020, Beyoncé dropped her visual album, Black Is King, on Disney+. Ahead of the musical film's release, the Grammy-winning co-writer, co-director and co-executive producer took to Instagram and dubbed the project "a labor of love."
She further wrote, "It is my passion project that I have been filming, researching and editing day and night for the past year. I've given it my all and now it's yours. It was originally filmed as a companion piece to The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack and meant to celebrate the breadth and beauty of Black ancestry. I could never have imagined that a year later, all the hard work that went into this production would serve a greater purpose."
The visual work came about thanks to, what Beyonce labeled, "a diverse group of very gifted directors, and actors and creatives from all over the world."
Watch the whole interview on Close Up by E! News. You can download Quibi and catch the new episode here.
Black Is King is streaming now on Disney+.