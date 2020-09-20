Did Normal People Rip Your Heart Out? Here's Why You’re Not Alone

It isn't every day that a TV series leaves you "in your feelings," as Drake would say, but that's exactly the case with Hulu's Normal People.
The Emmy-nominated show, based on Sally Rooney's book of the same title, is an honest and raw look at the toxic nature of on-and-off relationships. Centered around the love story of Connell Waldron (Paul Mescal) and Marianne Sheridan (Daisy Edgar-Jones) viewers are taken through the many ups and downs of these complex characters. And most importantly, the series explores what it means to live up to the high expectations of the modern era.
While many intended to watch the show as a form of escape during the quarantine, it ended up leading to a time of self-reflection and, for some, overwhelming emotions.
Even Paul Mescal told Harper's Bazaar that he isn't necessarily the same person he was before playing the vulnerable Connell. "I've probably learnt a lot about how valuable communication is within relationships, be them romantic or platonic in your own life," he shared.
As it turns out, Mescal isn't alone. After swapping stories with co-workers, we discovered a common theme. So we took to our E! News social media platforms to ask if our readers felt similarly after bingeing the series.
It's safe to say there were mixed feelings among our followers. Reactions ranged from "I cried at every single episode" to this show will "infuriate you."
According to one Taylor Swift fan, "Normal People gives folklore feelings...just in TV form." Accurate.
Another person gave as shining a review as Sally Rooney could hope for: "This series absolutely KILLED me. I cried like a stupid baby after every episode. I had to emotionally prepare myself for the last episode cause o [sic] knew I would be WRECKED. And I was. I've never been so invested in 2 characters my whole life. BRAVO! WELL DONE! AMAZING! Cannot wait for season 2."
And the desire for a season two was voiced by more than one person. As one Instagram user asked, "Someone confirm a season 2 pls." Sorry girl, we're trying!
A few others proved to be stronger willed than those who found themselves missing their ex. A wise soul wrote on Twitter, "@normalpeople made me reevaluate my life but I was doing that for the ten years prior anyway. I would not want to get back together w/any prior relationships. That is why they are 'prior.'"
Regarding the idea of reaching out to an ex, an Instagram user flat out replied: "HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHA that's gonna be a no from me, dawg." Fair enough.
We'll see how the Emmy voters felt about the series when the award ceremony takes place on Sunday, Sept. 20.