Every History-Making Moment Made at the 2020 Emmys

An Emmys night unlike any before.

Sunday, Sept. 20 marked the biggest night in television as the biggest names in Hollywood rang in the 2020 Emmys. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony was a virtual affair, rather than its typical red-carpet extravaganza at the Staples Center.

While the famed arena remained the home base for host Jimmy Kimmel and the show's production team, over a hundred camera feeds from celebrities' homes and other locales made it so the night's big nominees could participate.

Like we said, this year's show was unlike any before it.

Of course, this wasn't the only history-making moment from the Emmys as ahead of Sunday's show there were several historic moments made at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys.

For starters, RuPaul won the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for the fifth year in a row. This was record breaking as it marked the most wins in the category's 13-year history.

Furthermore, This Is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones made history by both winning Emmys this year.

And those are only a few examples!