The Complete List of Emmy Winners
Every History-Making Moment Made at the 2020 Emmys

By Alyssa Ray Sep 21, 2020
An Emmys night unlike any before.

Sunday, Sept. 20 marked the biggest night in television as the biggest names in Hollywood rang in the 2020 Emmys. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the award ceremony was a virtual affair, rather than its typical red-carpet extravaganza at the Staples Center.

While the famed arena remained the home base for host Jimmy Kimmel and the show's production team, over a hundred camera feeds from celebrities' homes and other locales made it so the night's big nominees could participate.

Like we said, this year's show was unlike any before it.

Of course, this wasn't the only history-making moment from the Emmys as ahead of Sunday's show there were several historic moments made at the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys.

For starters, RuPaul won the award for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program for the fifth year in a row. This was record breaking as it marked the most wins in the category's 13-year history.

Furthermore, This Is Us actor Ron Cephas Jones and daughter Jasmine Cephas Jones made history by both winning Emmys this year.

And don't get us started on Schitt's Creek! The Pop TV hit swept the 2020 Emmys, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Writing For a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series wins.

And those are only a few examples!

We'll be updating our gallery as the historic moments are made, so be sure to check back in throughout the night.

For a closer look at the Emmys moments that made history, click into our gallery below.

All the History Making Moments From the 2020 Emmys

