90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Kalani Says She Got Asuelu a One-Way Ticket Home in Sneak Peek

The coronavirus pandemic has hit hard for 90 Day Fiancé's Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa.

The couple, who currently star on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, were already having quite a few problems, but as Kalani explains in an exclusive sneak peek of this week's episode, the pandemic has made things much worse for them.

"Me and Asuelu have been quarantined and we've been fighting a lot lately," Kalani tells the camera in the clip. "It's almost like he's trying to purposely expose himself to get coronavirus."

She goes on to explain that Asuelu has been going out with his friends and lying about where he's going, and she's not having it anymore.

"I'm done with it. I need to protect my kids," she says. "I can't keep letting him do whatever the hell he wants, and I'm not going to just let him back in the house with the babies."