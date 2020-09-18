Danny Masterson Appears in Court for Arraignment on Rape Charges

Danny Masterson made his first appearance in a Los Angeles, Calif. courtroom on Friday, Sept. 18, three months after he was arrested on three counts of rape by force or fear.
The That 70s Show star arrived at the courthouse wearing a navy blue suit and a light colored face mask. He was joined by a large group of his supporters and his lawyer, Tom Mesereau.
In the hearing, his lawyer said that L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who is up for re-election in Nov., only filed the charges against Masterson because of immense pressure from the media. Mesereau claimed, "There have been repeated attempts to politicize this case... He is absolutely not guilty and we're going to prove it."
Deputy District Attorney Reinhold Mueller described these accusations as "pure speculation, with no basis in fact."
Additionally, Mesereau filed documents requesting that the criminal charges against the actor be thrown out as insufficient. The judge will decide on this request when Masterson next appears in court on Oct. 19.
Former Scientologist Leah Remini also attended the hearing in support of the three women who accused Masterson of raping them at his Hollywood Hills home between 2001 and 2003. Camera men caught a glimpse of the actress as she arrived in her car.
This was Masterson's first court appearance since he was released on $3.3 million bail in mid-June.
Since his arrest, many, including Remini, have spoken out against Masterson and the Church of Scientology, to which Masterson is a follower.
When Masterson was charged in June, Remini tweeted, "Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord! This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end. #justice #scientologytheaftermath"
However, in a June statement regarding the charges, his lawyer stated, "Mr. Masterson is innocent, and we're confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify."
"Obviously, Mr. Masterson and his wife [actress Bijou Phillips] are in complete shock considering that these nearly 20-year old allegations are suddenly resulting in charges being filed, but they and their family are comforted knowing that ultimately the truth will come out. The people who know Mr. Masterson know his character and know the allegations to be false," the statement continued.
E! News reached out to Masterson's legal team for additional comment.