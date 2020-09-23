Make a Stylish Getaway With Rothy's New Travel Bag Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Your summer travel plans may have totally been dashed this year, but that doesn't mean you can't take a mini vacay. And Rothy's just launched the perfect collection of travel essentials to help you pack!
Whether you're heading across town for an overnighter with a pal or planning for a long-weekend staycation to help recharge your batteries, these bags are ready to go when you are. Made of Rothy's signature material crafted from recycled plastic, the bags are roomy, comfy to carry, versatile and washable (just make sure you air dry them!). And there's even a matching vanity set to go with whichever bag you choose.
Rothy's new travel collection is available now. Shop it below!
Rothy's The Overnighter
Planning an overnight staycation? Crashing at one of your bubble friend's places so you can stop staring at the same four walls? This is the bag to help you organize your stuff for a quick getaway. Offered in a stunning Midnight Camo print, The Overnighter is knit with 100% recycled materials made from ocean-bound marine plastic and features a ton of space inside. The main compartment closes with a zip top, while a side compartment features a magnetic closure that also has an interior zipper pocket for some essentials. Meanwhile, padded top handles to make it easier to carry in case you overpacked. There's an adjustable, detachable shoulder strap, too.
Rothy's The Weekender
If you're planning for a longer getaway (and really, who isn't these days?), this bag is ready to take on all your long-weekend essentials. It's also featured in the same Midnight Camo print, made from the same recycled materials and bears the same padded handles and adjustable shoulder strap as its overnight cousin. But it also has the added bonus of two separate side compartments, one of which has an interior pocket that zips shut, in case you have some must-bring can't-lose items.
Rothy's The Vanity Set
Now that you have your bags ready to go, what are you going to do with your toiletries? We recommend this dynamic duo in two different sizes to carry your toothbrush, glitter, tweezers, and whatever else you bring with you on quickie vacations. They both have zip-top closures with gold hardware, and the larger pouch has an interior pocket for some extra packing room. It comes in two colorways: Midnight Camo to match your overnight or weekend bag, or Ruby and Sapphire, with the small pouch in a navy blue with an aqua stripe, and the larger pouch in cherry red with an aqua stripe.
