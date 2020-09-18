Lady Gaga Tackles "Very Personal" Mental Health Journey in New "911" Short Film

Lady Gaga is getting personal in her latest work of art.
On Friday, Sept. 18, the Grammy winner released a powerful new short film for her song "911" on YouTube.
"This short film is very personal to me, my experience with mental health and the way reality and dreams can interconnect to form heroes within us and all around us," Lady Gaga shared on Instagram. "I'd like to thank my director/filmmaker Tarsem for sharing a 25 year old idea he had with me because my life story spoke so much to him."
"Thank you @Bloodpop for taking a leap of faith with me to produce a record that hides in nothing but the truth," she continued. "Finally, thank you little monsters. I'm awake now, I can see you, I can feel you, thank you for believing in me when I was very afraid. Something that was once my real life everyday is now a film, a true story that is now the past and not the present. It's the poetry of pain."
The short film was filmed safely during the coronavirus pandemic. In fact, Lady Gaga confirmed that nobody got sick during the production.
"It's been years since I felt so alive in my creativity to make together what we did with ‘911,'" she shared.
"911" is a song featured on Lady Gaga's sixth album titled Chromatica. And it's just one of the many ways the singer has brought awareness to mental health.
In a recent interview with Billboard, the 34-year-old opened up about her experience with therapy when she struggled with her happiness.
"I used to wake up every day and remember I was Lady Gaga—and then I would get depressed," she explained to the publication. "I was peeling all the layers of the onion in therapy so as you dig deeper, you get closer to the core, and the core of the onion stinks."
Lady Gaga added, "If there's one glimmer inside you, celebrate it. When you find another one, celebrate it. One more? Call a friend: ‘I did this today. I'm winning.'"