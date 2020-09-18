Kristen Bell Can't Get Over Her Daughter's Hilarious Bathroom Surprise for Dad Dax Shepard

Watch Now

The Bradshaw Bunch Season Premiere
One of Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard’s daughters has an amazing sense of (toilet) humor. Scroll on to see the funny video.

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may get paid to be funny, but it looks like one of their daughters may be the true comedian of the family.

On Sept. 18, Kristen posted a video to her Instagram of a hilarious (and downright artistic) prank one of her daughters played on their parents. In the video, Kristen walks into the bathroom to find what appears to be a naked Ken doll standing over a tiny toilet. Inside the toilet is water dyed yellow with food coloring and two chocolate chips to represent—well, you know. As seen in the social media post, Kristen can't stop laughing over the bizarre discovery.

"A joke for her dad: I absolutely love my daughters sense of humor," the Good Place actress explained in the caption. 

It's unclear whether Kristen and Dax's daughter Lincoln, 7, or Delta, 5, was responsible for the prank, but whoever did it definitely made their mom smile.

Kristen and Dax are typically private about their family life, but lately have shared some insights into how they are spending their time in the house together during the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, Kristen shared an Instagram video of Dax shaving his hair into the same cut as Lincoln.

While the Bell-Shepard household is having a lot of fun, they're still struggling with the same thing many families are.

"[We've] all come to know the two worst words in the human language: Home schooling," Kristen joked during an episode of her web series #Momsplaining back in May. "There are a few people that have come out victorious in this situation though. Germaphobes, stay-at-home moms, they're all like, 'I told you how f--cking hard this is.'"

Though school may be back in session for Lincoln and Delta, at least they're making the most out of their downtime...even if it's spent in the bathroom.

